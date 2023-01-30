BBMP to go ahead with flyover on Sankey Tank Bund Road, says Chief Commissioner

January 30, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amidst opposition to the proposed widening of Sankey Tank Bund Road and the flyover from T. Chowdaiah Road to 18th Cross, from residents of Malleswaram and Sadashivanagar, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said the proposal was not new and the civic body would go ahead with the project.

Mr. Tushar Giri Nath said on January 30, Monday, “Technically we have to go ahead with the road-widening and the flyover since traffic on that stretch has increased. Yes, there is opposition, but at the same time, there are people who want the project. Earlier there was only a road-widening proposal and now we have added the flyover component. Taking all the technicalities into consideration, we have to go ahead with the project.”

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently revived the project of widening the road and building a 560-metre-long, four-lane flyover by inviting bids. Several residents of Sadashivnagar and Malleswaram have submitted a formal written request to the BBMP Chief Commissioner to put the project on hold, make the Detailed Project Report public and organise a public consultation before taking up the project.

The residents have also started an online petition. Recently, around 2,000 students from Malleswaram, Vyalikaval and Sadashivnagar sent postcards to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai opposing the project.

Meanwhile, the residents have organised a discussion on the project with the experts on Tuesday. “Residents and business owners in Vyalikaval, Malleshwaram and Sadashivnagara are very concerned about the proposed Sankey flyover project. We have invited four experts to understand the details of the project, and understand alternative solutions,” a statement from Citizens For Sankey stated.