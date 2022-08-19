BBMP to form 35 artificial tanks in Bengaluru for immersion of Ganesha idols 

Over the past two years, the immersion load at the lakes was relatively low, but the civic body expects a return to pre-pandemic levels this year. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

With no restrictions on installation of Ganesha idols in public places this year — last two years it was restricted to one idol per ward due to the pandemic — the city’s civic body is gearing up to handle the heavy load of idols at the tanks for immersion.

The BBMP has planned to form artificial tanks at 35 lakes across the city, including Sankey and Ulsoor tanks. Over the past two years, the immersion load at the lakes was relatively low, but the civic body expects a return to pre-pandemic levels this year. The city usually sees over 1.2 lakh idols being immersed in its tanks every year.

In addition to these artificial tanks, BBMP has also called for tenders for 150 mobile tanks that will be arranged for immersion of small Ganesha idols at the ward level. “We are planning to set up temporary mobile immersion tanks that will be placed in every ward of the city,” a senior official said.

Help desks will also be available at all the immersion points for the public. BBMP will also coordinate with the police department and policemen will be deployed to avoid any untoward incidents during immersion. For immersion of large idols, cranes would be made available to the devotees near the lakes and immersion centres, a senior civic official said.

The BBMP is also planning to launch a crackdown on the use of idols made of plaster of Paris (POP) to minimise the environmental impact of the Ganesha festival, like very year. A plan of action to this effect will be drawn up along with Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) shortly, sources said.

“The rules and regulations would be formed consulting the KSPCB, especially on the POP idols. We will form teams to check the manufacturing and selling of such idols and seize it. Along with the pollution control board, we will be spreading awareness about eco-friendly festival at schools and colleges,” a senior civic official said.

However, the removal of curbs on public celebrations has caused concern among health experts as Karnataka has been identified by the Centre as one of the States that is reporting a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. An official from the BBMP health department said the festival will be held as per the guidelines issued by Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19.