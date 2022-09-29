BBMP to fill remaining 1,051 potholes

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 29, 2022 22:05 IST

A file photo of a huge pothole at Rani Chennamma Circle.

Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department) and BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials to fill 1,051 potholes identified in the city.

After the coordination meeting with various civic agencies, Mr. Singh said that the BBMP and the traffic police had identified 4,545 potholes across city arterial and sub-arterial roads and out of these 1,051 have not yet been filled.

The traffic police and the BBMP will coordinate and fill all the potholes soon, he added.

The civic body had conducted a survey before and marked the potholes identified on the Fix My Street app developed by BBMP to identify potholes. The zonal level civic officials had mapped the potholes under their jurisdiction on the app along with photographs of the potholes, said officials.

