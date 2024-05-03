BBMP to engage in maintenance of drains third week of every month

May 03, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be engaging in maintenance of primary and secondary drains on the third week of every month to check flooding during monsoon. This exercise will begin after May 10.

The BBMP also recently commenced cleaning of drains at select places as part of its monsoon preparedness exercise. The workers are now busy removing silt, leaves and dust from the drains in areas prone to flooding. The BBMP was supposed to complete the work on May 3, but it was delayed due to elections.

According to the BBMP, there are 800 km of drains which have to undergo maintenance annually and it takes at least three months to complete the process. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath talking to The Hindu said, “We have started the cleaning drive on priority in areas/junctions which are prone to flooding. The BBMP has data in connection with the same which requires immediate attention before the start of the rainy season. We will complete the work on May 10.”

Mr. Giri Nath said maintenance of primary and secondary drains are crucial as they are a major reason for flooding. As silt and waste are accumulated, the water will not flow smoothly, causing inundation. Keeping this in view, the BBMP has decided to conduct maintenance of drains during third week of every month.

However, a few residents complained of inconvenience due to the work and said work was commencing without prior intimation. Some residents who were away at work were phoned to remove their cars parked above the drains.

Sudarshan Yadav from J.P. Nagar said when the workers arrived, a car of his tenant was parked above the drain. “I had to call him to remove the car after which he had to send the car key through an online service. The BBMP should inform people before starting the work to avoid these problems,” he said.