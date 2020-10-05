BBMP to elicit feedback from those under home isolation

Officials told to distribute feedback forms

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be eliciting feedback from COVID-19 affected citizens under home isolation.

On Monday, while reviewing COVID-19 related activities in East zone’s command centre, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad directed officials to distribute feedback forms to those under home quarantine and elicit their response.

He had earlier stated that nearly 55% of COVID-19 patients are under home isolation in the city. At the command centre, he sought details of the number of patients under home isolation in the zone, and contact tracing activities.

Of the 5,866 COVID-19 patients in the zone, 1,711 were being treated in various hospitals while 2,968 were under home isolation. That apart, 29,772 primary and secondary contacts of the COVID-19 patients had been traced.

The staff reportedly informed the Commissioner that a team of officials was in touch with the patients. The team had examined whether their homes were well-equipped for home isolation, including a separate room with an attached bathroom.