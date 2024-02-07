BBMP to display names of top 50 property tax defaulters

February 07, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

In yet another such attempt, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is planning to display names of the top 50 property tax defaulters on the notice boards across the zonal offices and the civic body’s official website.

This decision was taken to make these names public to force them to pay the dues. According to sources in the BBMP, there are defaulters who have to pay more than ₹150 crore.

This step by the BBMP is part of their plan to increase tax revenue and is being done on the insistence of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Mr. Shivakumar has given the target of ₹4,500 crore tax collection. The BBMP has also started a survey of its properties in the city to check for encroachment. On the other hand, through Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited bills, the BBMP has found many properties paying tax prescribed for residential properties although the land is being used for commercial purposes.

A senior BBMP official from the Revenue Department told The Hindu, “In a week, we will display names of the top 50 defaulters. This will make the general public know how big entities are not paying property tax.”

The official further said many tax defaulters successfully secured stay in the courts and now the BBMP has revamped the legal team to fight the battle strongly. “The team along with the Revenue Department will work relentlessly to vacate the stays. Also, those who have got advertisement rights are not paying the money. The advertisement space was given to them on the agreement that they pay a portion of the profit to the BBMP. There are about 44 people who have got advertisement rights,” the official said.