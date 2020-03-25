BBMP to disinfect markets, offices, landmarks

The BBMP will be using drones and sweeping machines to disinfect the city’s thoroughfares, markets, offices, and places where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. This measure is being taken to control the spread of the pandemic.
Officials, in a press release, said that the spraying of sodium hypochlorite would help check the spread of communicable diseases.
Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said that apart from using mechanical sweepers and drones, 10 jetting machines, each with 7,000 litre capacity, would be handed over to the BBMP temporarily by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the purpose of disinfecting neighbourhoods. Fire tenders will also be roped in for the exercise.
On Tuesday, the jetting machines were used at Hudson Circle, Town Hall, K.R. Market and surrounding areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.