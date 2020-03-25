Bengaluru

BBMP to disinfect markets, offices, landmarks

Sodium hypochloride being sprayed at Town Hall on Tuesday.

Sodium hypochloride being sprayed at Town Hall on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Drones, mechanical sweepers and jetting machines to be used

The BBMP will be using drones and sweeping machines to disinfect the city’s thoroughfares, markets, offices, and places where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. This measure is being taken to control the spread of the pandemic.

Officials, in a press release, said that the spraying of sodium hypochlorite would help check the spread of communicable diseases.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said that apart from using mechanical sweepers and drones, 10 jetting machines, each with 7,000 litre capacity, would be handed over to the BBMP temporarily by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the purpose of disinfecting neighbourhoods. Fire tenders will also be roped in for the exercise.

On Tuesday, the jetting machines were used at Hudson Circle, Town Hall, K.R. Market and surrounding areas.

