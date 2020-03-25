BBMP to disinfect markets, offices, landmarks

The BBMP will be using drones and sweeping machines to disinfect the city’s thoroughfares, markets, offices, and places where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. This measure is being taken to control the spread of the pandemic.

Officials, in a press release, said that the spraying of sodium hypochlorite would help check the spread of communicable diseases.

Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said that apart from using mechanical sweepers and drones, 10 jetting machines, each with 7,000 litre capacity, would be handed over to the BBMP temporarily by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) for the purpose of disinfecting neighbourhoods. Fire tenders will also be roped in for the exercise.

On Tuesday, the jetting machines were used at Hudson Circle, Town Hall, K.R. Market and surrounding areas.