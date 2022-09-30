BBMP to cut weak tree branches across Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 30, 2022 00:36 IST

A file photo of tree branches in Bengaluru.

After a coordination meeting with various civic agencies on Thursday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike has decided to cut weak tree branches and those blocking streetlights.

“Most of these unwanted and weak tree branches are threats to pedestrians and commuters and also to the electric and streetlight poles. Hence we have decided to cut those branches without harming the tress,” an official said.

BBMP will coordinate with the Forest Department to prune trees immediately, sources said.

