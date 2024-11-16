BBMP to buy 86 small EV sweepers to clean narrow streets

The city’s civic body has decided to buy 86 small battery-operated mechanical sweepers, which are smaller than an autorickshaw, to sweep narrow streets in the city’s densely populated market hubs and commercial streets to reduce dust.

Presently, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has 25 mechanical sweepers, which are as big as a truck. These are presently deployed on arterial roads during night time.

Also Read: Swachh Survekshan: Bengaluru in 125th place in the above one lakh population category

However, these truck-sized sweepers cannot enter narrow streets in commercial hubs like the bylanes of the Old Pete area, Shivajinagar and several other market hubs in the city, where mechanical sweeping has been a longstanding demand to reduce dust.

Tenders issued by BBMP said that the state government has now approved funds under the 15th Finance Commission Grants to buy battery-operated EV mechanical sweeping machines of less than two cubic metre capacity. The estimated worth of 86 small EV mechanical sweepers is ₹5.8 Crore.

A senior official of the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) said that these vehicles will be deployed in the commercial hubs of the city by the coming summer.

Once the tenders are awarded the suppliers will have a time of four months to deliver these vehicles. “The dust problem is severe during summer months or when there is some civic work on. These vehicles will be deployed at such places. Since these vehicles are very compact, they can sweep even narrow bylanes,” he said.

Trade activist and shopkeeper in Chickpet Sajjan Raj Mehta said the decision to buy compact mechanical sweepers was welcome. “We hope these sweepers are deployed even in the narrow bylanes of the Pete area. This will reduce dust pollution, which is currently a very big problem, to a great extent and will be helpful,” he said.