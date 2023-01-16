BBMP to build grade separator in Old Yelahanka to ease traffic towards airport

January 16, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

To end the perennial traffic snarls on Old Yelahanka Road, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has planned to construct a grade separator at Kempegowda Circle, Old Yelahanka. The BBMP has already done a geotechnical investigation for construction of the 534 metre-grade separator, which the BBMP says will help all vehicles going towards the Bengaluru airport.

“The stretch is known for traffic snarls and is used by vehicles going towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) via the MS Palya-Yelahanka road. The project was long pending. A year back, we had prepared a detailed project report and there is a need of a grade separator to decongest the traffic,” a BBMP official said.

The Kempegowda Circle sees heavy traffic as vehicles coming from Vidyaranyapura, Tumakuru road, Hesaraghatta, Bagalagunte and MS Palya have to take this circle to reach the Bengaluru International Airport. The BBMP recently received the green signal from the Karnataka government for the construction of a grade separator at Kempegowda Circle under the Nagarothana scheme.

A traffic police officer from Kempegowda Circle said that the junction sees major traffic and not just during peak hours. “The traffic congestion on this stretch is bad and the congestion severely delays the motorists’ travel time to the airport, “ the official added.

Residents too agreed. Manoj N.M., a resident of Yelahanka, said that the traffic had grown a lot since the last few years in and around Yelahanka as it was closer to the airport.

Mithun Prasad, a resident of Yelahanka Old Town, said, “The civic body’s plan to construct a grade separator at this junction would be helpful for people staying in nearby areas. However, the traffic police and BBMP should coordinate during the construction work and make sure that there will be no more traffic jams due to construction. Usually, during the construction work, the authorities don’t coordinate and make the work a mess for the people.”