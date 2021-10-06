BBMP to assess loss caused by flooding

The heavy rains that lashed the city on Sunday evening and wee hours of Monday inundated several homes, particularly those in Rajarajeshwarinagar and West zones.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up the exercise to assess the damage caused by the flooding, said Gaurav Gupta, civic chief.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the chief commissioner said revenue officials had been directed to visit all the affected houses to assess the extent of damage incurred. The compensation to be given will be decided based on the Disaster Management guidelines issued by the State Government, he said.

He also said that priority, however, was to ensure that normalcy was restored by draining out water and clearing silt from roads and inundated houses. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said, had issued express directions in this regard, and that the same were being followed by zonal civic officials, including joint commissioners and engineers.

Retaining walls

Mr. Gupta attributed the flooding to lack of retaining walls along drains, especially in outer areas. “When it rains heavily, the water overflows and floods low-lying areas nearby. Over the past few years, of 750 km of raja kaluves, retaining walls have been strengthened and constructed in over half. We have now drawn up an action plan to take up the work in the remaining drains. The work will be taken up based on availability of funds,” he stated.

Control rooms

As part of rain preparedness activities, this year too, temporary control rooms have been established at the 63 sub-divisions. As a permanent solution to flooding, retaining walls for drains are being strengthened and constructed wher missing. Temporary solutions, such as keeping water pumps handy in case of any overflow or flooding, are also taken up every year. “Due to various measures taken up by the civic body, the number of areas prone to flooding during the monsoon months has been decreasing year on year,” he claimed.