BBMP to appoint engineers for every ward for disaster management purpose

November 07, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the downpour on Monday night (November 6), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator, Rakesh Singh, on Tuesday, instructed the zonal commissioners to appoint an engineer for each ward for disaster management.

With the rain expected to continue for the next few days, Mr. Singh said that the appointed engineers should take care of problems like potholes, solid waste management, repair work of pedestrian paths among other things in their respective wards.

“Precautionary measures should be undertaken wherever Namma Metro, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) work is going on (in view of the rain). The officers should also direct the departments concerned to complete the work soon and if there are any problems, then temporary solutions should be figured out for now and permanent solutions should be worked out later,” Mr. Singh said in a meeting on Tuesday, November 7.

He also instructed the officials of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to open the sluice gates of Bellandur and Varthur lakes in view of Mahadevapura zone receiving extensive rainfall.

Chief Civic Commissioner, BBMP, Tushar Giri Nath, among a slew of instructions for rain preparedness, also told the officials to ensure that shoulder drains were clean to avoid waterlogging of roads. He also stressed upon arrangements of water pumps in inundated areas, desilting of drains and rajakaluves and closing of potholes with cold mix (in rainy season) as a priority.

71.2 mm rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru city received 71.2 mm rainfall between Monday night and Tuesday morning, which left several houses and roads inundated in many parts of the city.

The rainfall continued even on Tuesday with many areas in East and West Bengaluru receiving light to moderate rainfall by evening. Due to the rainfall in peak hours, minor traffic snarls were reported in Kalyan Nagar, Kasturinagar, Varthur, J.C. Road, Minerva Circle and parts of Tumakuru Road. Otherwise, slow moving traffic was reported in several parts of the city throughout the day due to traffic diversions and flooded roads and underpasses.

On Tuesday, up until 8 p.m., Hagadru in Mahadevapura zone received 20 mm rainfall while Sampangiramanagar in East zone received 19.5 mm rainfall followed by Banaswadi in the same zone receiving 18 mm rainfall, according to the Varuna Mitra dashboard of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

“There was an intense trough from Arabian Sea stretching till Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh due to which Bengaluru received heavy rains on Monday. Although it weakened on Tuesday, gusty winds filled with moisture originating from Bay of Bengal are blowing from the east and northeastern directions due to which rainfall was received. It will eventually reduce in two days,” said A. Prasad, scientist at IMD Bengaluru.