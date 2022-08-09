Bengaluru

BBMP terminates service of 44 contractual faculty members

Staff Reporter Bengaluru August 09, 2022 20:25 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:25 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has terminated the services of 44 contractual faculty members at its schools and colleges in the city for not being suitably qualified.

The BBMP has 180 permanent teaching faculty at its 164 educational institutions, while 681 work on contract, hired by a private firm Crystal Infosystem and Services.

Teachers for primary classes must have a DEd. They must have a degree in the particular subject with a BEd for high school and a postgraduate degree in the subject with a BEd for pre-university. A postgraduate degree with NET, KSLET or PhD is a must for teaching graduate and postgraduate students.

A recent review of all the contractual faculty at the BBMP’s educational institutions revealed many were not suitably qualified to teach at the schools and colleges. The Chief Civic Commissioner directed their termination, sources said. “New recruitment to fill these posts is under way,” said D.S. Umesh, Assistant Commissioner (Education), BBMP.

