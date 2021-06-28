BBMP takes up exercise to identify pockets not covered by vaccination

Bengaluru

Civic body is focusing on vaccinating those in the 18 to 44 age group

To ensure maximum coverage of vaccination, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken up an exercise to identify uncovered pockets.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, BBMP’s chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the door-to-door survey that had already begun would help the civic body identify citizens who are yet to be vaccinated and the reasons for the same.

“We are preparing a list of such persons and the areas/ localities they live in. The reasons for not getting vaccinated could vary from no primary health centre (PHC) nearby and access to vaccination possible only through BBMP’s outreach. We will conduct special vaccination camps in such uncovered pockets,” he said.

The civic body, he told The Hindu, was also in touch with community leaders, slum dwellers’ associations, and others to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the vaccination drive.

“Already, as per our estimates, around 50% of the adult population in the city has been vaccinated. We are working to increase this number further with camps in uncovered pockets. Private healthcare institutions have tied up with factories, apartments, residents’ welfare associations and private vaccination camps are also held across the city,” he said, and added that the civic body is focusing on vaccinating those in the 18 to 44 age group, belonging to 30 different categories identified by the government.

Vaccination drives in colleges

From Monday, the BBMP began vaccination drives in various colleges across the city to vaccinate graduate students, faculty, and support staff. Each camp will cover an average of 200 people each day.

On the first day of the exercise, the camp was held in 31 different education institutions to cover an estimated 7,365 people.