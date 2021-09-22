BBMP suspends teacher for getting massage from a parent in school

Bengaluru

22 September 2021 19:48 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has suspended a teacher, who was an in-charge headmaster at Kodandaramapura High School which the civic body runs, for allegedly getting a massage from a parent on the school premises. A departmental inquiry has been instituted against him.

The woman came to the school seeking admission for her child. Lokeshappa, in-charge headmaster of the school on learning that the woman worked at a beauty parlour, reportedly pressured her to give him a massage. The incident came to light after visuals were leaked to the media, causing a furore. “Lokeshappa has admitted to having accepted the massage upon being questioned,” said the BBMP in a press release.

The release added that he has been suspended for dereliction of duty during the government work hours as per the Karnataka Civil Services Regulations.

