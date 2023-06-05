BBMP suspends 2 involved in Hosakerehalli lake bund project

June 05, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suspended two officials involved in the approval of a road project at Hosakerehalli Lake, in the R.R. Nagar zone, on Monday. The suspension came after Bengaluru Development Minister, D.K. Shivakumar asked the civic body to initiate action against the officials.

The BBMP suspended H. S. Megha, Executive Engineer, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, and Shilpa, Executive Engineer (Lakes), initiating a departmental inquiry. The BBMP also prepared a report on the Hosakerehalli project in which they found that for the lake project 200 meters of down ramp was built which was unnecessary .

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar holding a review meeting on the civic body’s developmental activities with officials and elected representatives, said he had learned about the construction of a road splitting the lake into two from the media before the elections.

“When this issue was brought to light, Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, halted the work. Now I have asked to submit a report on the same immediately and initiate necessary action.” He directed Mr. Giri Nath to suspend officials responsible for this illegality.

It may be recalled that truckloads of mud were dumped in the middle of the lake to build a bund, cutting the waterbody, in March. Later, the work was halted by the BBMP.

Transparency issues

Mr. Shivakumar during the meeting issued a slew of instructions to fix transparency issues in the civic body. He asked the officials to generate ward-wise files detailing the number of works taken up, completed, money allocated, and spent under separate headings, and the same be made available for the citizens on BBMP’s website.

He instructed officials to capture photos and videos at all stages while executing road projects. “The officials should take pictures and videos before the start of work, when the work is in progress, and after completion. These clips should be uploaded to the website. We have heard and seen fake bills and this will put a full stop to such malpractices.”

Mr. Shivakumar said he is contemplating a new system for the disposal of debris and soon the same will be implemented. He also said remodelling of BDA complexes to increase revenue is also in the pipeline. “Many MLAs, MPs including Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bengaluru South gave suggestions which will be looked into in the interest of Bengaluru,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He added that many are complaining about discrimination among wards in water supply which will also be addressed soon.

BJP boycotts meeting

BJP legislators boycotted the meeting citing one hour delay in arrival by Mr. Shivakumar. About five MLAs including Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, MLA, Malleshwaram, and Munirathna, MLA, R.R. Nagara walked out of the venue. Dr. Ashwathnarayan, while talking to the press, said, “Shivakumar was not punctual. He who invited us to the meeting arrived one hour late taking us for granted. Hence we decided to boycott.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.