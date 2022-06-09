BBMP submits draft ward delimitation report, 45 new wards created

With this, the city has moved one step closer to holding the civic polls

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) submitted the draft of the ward delimitation report to the Urban Development Department (UDD) on Thursday. The draft report increases the number of wards in the BBMP area to 243 from 198, creating 45 new wards in the same area, mostly in the outer zones. The delimitation exercise is carried out under the new BBMP Act, 2020. With this, the city has moved one step closer to holding the civic polls.

Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, said the Department would soon notify the draft calling for public objections. Sources say the government will give two weeks time for the public to file their objections.

The Supreme Court on May 20 accepted the State government’s submission seeking eight weeks time to finalise ward delimitation and OBC reservation and hold civic polls in the city. “We are presently in the third week and it will likely take another four weeks for the government to issue final notification of the new delimited wards, well within the eight week deadline,” said a senior civic official.

Meanwhile, the Justice Bhaktavatsalam Committee tasked with three-step verification of political representation of OBCs in the city, is yet to submit their report. “We have already submitted details of all councillors who have been elected from the 1990s to the Bhaktavatsalam Committee,” said chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath.