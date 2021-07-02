BBMP struggles with vaccine shortage

Bengaluru

While 50% of the estimated adult population in the city has received at least one shot of either Covishield or Covaxin, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is still struggling with vaccine shortage.

The shortage became all the more pronounced since June 28 after the BBMP started holding vaccination camps in colleges. Civic chief Gaurav Gupta said the drive was held in 61 colleges on Wednesday. “Vaccination is the most important weapon against COVID-19 and more camps will be held to ensure maximum coverage of adult population in the city,” he said.

Admitting that there was a huge demand for vaccines, he said Bengaluru had the capacity to cover over 1.5 lakh people a day, provided vaccines are available.

“The BBMP gets around 40,000 to 50,000 doses a day and private health care institutions are able to cover 35,000 to 40,000 people,” he said.