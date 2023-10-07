BBMP struggles to get land for ABC centre in Mahadevapura, which has the highest number of stray dogs

October 07, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Despite the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme being mandatory, the Revenue Department has refused to provide land to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike in Mahadevapura, where an ABC centre was shut about six months ago.

Incidentally, Mahadevapura has the highest number of stray dogs in the city, according to the latest survey. Despite this, the Mahadevapura centre is attached to Yelahanka. It was closed after the land, where the BBMP was a tenant, was sold. The Animal Husbandry Department has been asking the government to grant land for the ABC centre as officials are finding it difficult to work due to transportation issues.

Ravikumar, Director, Animal Husbandry Development, BBMP, said the tahsildar first showed a parcel of land in the Bili Shivalaya area, and the department was more than happy as it was nearly half acre. However, when the BBMP applied for it, the Bengaluru East tahsildar first said the application should have been submitted under a different rule, and later, the Revenue Department said they could not apply again, he said.

Dr. Ravikumar said subsequently, another piece of land was promised. But the tahsildar, at a meeting, said the land could not be given as it is with the Forest Department.

Another official said the BBMP is in need of at least 15,000 square metres of land for the ABC programme, and it is unfortunate that the Revenue Department is not giving the land. With no centre, the ABC programme has taken a hit, the official added.

