BBMP stops anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura; starts resurvey

Many property owners had contested civic body’s claims of encroachment

After the claims of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanaga Palike (BBMP) regarding encroachment were disputed by many, including Wipro, Bagmane Tech Park and other prominent builders, the civic body on Friday said it would stop the demolition drive in the Mahadevapura zone and take up a resurvey.

The BBMP has begun surveying the properties in Vagdevi Layout, Munnekollal, Kasavanahalli village, ABK village, Prestige tech park, Wipro, Sunny Brooks in Doddakannelli, Belathur village, Sadaramangala, Bollineni Silas apartment, and Sai Garden layout. BBMP officials said, “The survey will be completed in a couple of days, and then, the encroached area will be marked.”

Notices to be issued

After the survey, the BBMP will share details with the tahsildar, and notices will be issued to the encroachers. Three days will be given to the property owners. After that, the drive will continue, as per rules, said Basavaraj Kabade, BBMP chief engineer at Mahadevapura Zone.

BBMP had carried out a survey in August earlier this year and marked out 15 properties, including Wipro, Bagmane Tech Park, and other high-profile properties as encroachers of storm-water drains and served them notices. However, since the high-profile property owners are questioning the survey findings, a resurvey of these properties is being carried out.

However, there is no such resurvey in other zones, nor other property owners being given prior notice or a chance for legal recourse. Another BBMP official said survey of other properties is delayed because of shortage of surveyors.

Demolition drive continues

BBMP continued the anti-encroachment drive on Nellagadaranahalli road in the Dasarahalli zone where 11 encroachments were cleared on Friday.

In the Yelahanka zone, BBMP officials cleared encroachment in Kuvempunagara word, Singapura layout. The civic body continued the drive and completed the removal of encroachments in Landmark apartment in the Yelahanka zone.