BBMP Standing Committee polls: No nominations filed

No nominations were filed by the councillors for the election to the 12 Standing Committees of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday.

The nominations were to be filed between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Though the election officials were present at Town Hall to receive the nominations, none of the 198 councillors filed them, sources confirmed. The total strength of the BBMP council is 226.

That apart, not more than 10 councillors, including Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, Ruling Party Leader Muneendra Kumar, Opposition Leader Adbul Wajid, Janata Dal (S) Floor Leader Nethra Narayan, former Mayor B.S. Sathyanarayana, and former Opposition Leader Padmanabha Reddy were present.

Apart from election officials, no councillor is present for the election. | Photo Credit: Chitra V. Ramani

The elections were to be held at 11:30 a.m. by the Regional Commissioner Harsh Gupta. With no nominations received for any of the 12 Standing Committees and not a single member in attendance, the Regional Commissioner postponed the elections. The new dates, Mr. Gupta said, would be announced later.

Mr. Wajid told reporters that all the three parties in the BBMP council had written to Mr. Gupta urging him to postpone the election. “The bypoll to 4 Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits - K.R. Puram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Yeshwanthpur, Shivajinagar - will be held on Thursday. All councillors are busy with that,” he said and blamed the State government for “wasting tax payers’ money”.

BBMP sources said the civic body had spent nearly ₹6 lakh in organising the election. The venue of the election was changed from the BBMP head office to Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall in the last minute, as the head office came within the Shivajinagar constituency limits.

Senior councillors admitted to The Hindu that all three parties had unanimously decided to give the Standing Committee elections a miss.