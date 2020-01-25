BBMP standing committee elections today

Though the long-pending elections to the 12 standing committees of the BBMP are scheduled to be held on Saturday, there appears to be no consensus in the ruling BJP on candidates for these panels.

According to sources, while one section wants the followers of the newly-elected MLAs, who have come into the BJP’s fold recently, to be given the post of chairperson of a few committees, another group wants only those elected from the party to head the panels. A few senior councillors were showing disinterest, given that the term of the committees will be limited.

The source also pointed out that the BJP has assumed power in the corporation during the last year of the five-year term of the current council.

“The party wants to utilise the opportunity to its benefit. This is why seniors want to ensure that only those who have won from the party are given the post of chairpersons of important committees,” they said.

The BJP leadership, including MPs, MLAs and senior councillors, went into a huddle on Friday night to finalise the candidates for the different committees.

This is the fourth time elections to the committees have been scheduled.