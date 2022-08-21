BBMP staffer arrested for transferring public fund to friend’s account

Bengaluru
August 21, 2022

The Amruthahalli police on Saturday arrested a 39-year-old BBMP staffer for allegedly misusing ₹14 lakh bill amount and transferring it to his female friend’s account.

The accused Prakash M.K. and his friend Kanchana, 30, from Yelahanka New Town have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Rajendra Naik, Executive Engineer (Power) BBMP office, Byatarayanapura, filed a complaint against Prakash, who works as a second division assistant in the audit section, alleging that he failed to submit records for the annual audit. Despite several reminders and verbal instructions, he failed to do so and stopped coming to office without prior information.

Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Naik sought the bank statements for 2021-2022 to find that the accused had manipulated the cheques and records of funds of ₹14,07,822.00 transferred to his friend’s account, later identified as Kanchana between November 2021 and August 2022.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against Prakash and his friend Kanchana and arrested them on Saturday. Mr Naik also submitted a detailed report about the incident to the BBMP head office for necessary action against him. The police are now probing the reason behind the transfer of funds .

