At least two heads of the special investigation teams (SIT) of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have asked Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar to extend the deadline to complete the probe into 40% bribery allegation in projects sanctioned during the previous BJP regime.

The Urban Development Department (UDD) constituted four SITs, headed by IAS officers Ujwal Kumar Ghosh, Amlan Aditya Biswas, P.C. Jaffar and Vishal R., on August 5 and directed them to submit their reports in 30 days. The SITs will probe projects sanctioned between 2019 and 2022 in waste management, road infrastructure, lake development and stormwater drain departments. A few teams have commenced the investigation and are analysing statutory clearances given by the government for various projects.

A source privy to a close-door meeting on August 18 of SIT heads and the Dy.CM said, “Mr. Shivakumar sought a comprehensive investigation.” He discussed the objective of the probe and the key aspects the teams have to look into to unearth wrong-doings in the projects.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar had said that the SITs were formed based on contractors’ allegations against the then BJP government about demanding 40% commission on contracts.

At least two members in the teams felt that it is impossible to complete the probe in 30 days, as they have to go through a large tranches of files meticulously. This was conveyed to Mr. Shivakumar.

Sources said the Dy.CM may extend the deadline to accommodate their requests.

Although these teams are dedicated SITs, they will not be having a dedicated office to conduct their investigation. The source said a common place for all teams will be finalised, and that space may be in the Finance Department. The teams have been told to use human resources available in their respective departments while BBMP staff will lend assistance whenever necessary.

The source said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has already done the groundwork of setting aside various files and making other necessary arrangements needed for the probe.

