Bengaluru

BBMP Special Commissioner tests positive

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner for Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Health D. Randeep tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Being mildly symptomatic, I am under home isolation. I thank #Apthamitra & #BBMP East Control for frequent calls to inform about the test result and health updates,” he tweeted.

He also tweeted that he had “largely been under home quarantine this week, after giving the test”. He requested those who came in close contact with him to get tested for free at government primary health centres, and quarantine themselves.

