BBMP simplifies trade licence renewal

12 October 2020 21:12 IST

Civic body introduces a transparent and online auto renewal system

Renewal of trade licences has now become simpler, with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) introducing a transparent and online auto renewal system.

An order effecting this was issued by BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Monday. Traders in Bengaluru can make e-payment of the prescribed fee through the department’s portal for auto-renewal of licences. They can download the digitally signed approval certificate without any physical touch point with the department, the order read. There is no need to submit any form for renewal, like earlier.

This, he said in the order, was in line with the government’s decision to simplify the business regulatory procedures in the State. The emphasis has been on simplification of rules and introduction of information technology for effective governance, under Ease of Doing Business norms.

The move comes after the Chief Secretary recommended introducing a transparent online system for auto-renewal of trade licences after collection of reasonable fees.

Earlier this year, the civic body had incorporated some changes to simplify the trade licence application process. The process, including payment of registration/renewal fee, was made online.

Traders need to submit just two documents – rent/lease agreement and electricity bill. Traders could also, for the first time, choose the duration of validity of these licences, from one to five years, apart from being able to track the status of their applications online.

Despite all these reforms, the civic body has not been able to cover all trades in the city, what with the number of trade licences issued not crossing 55,000. This is just a fraction of the number of commercial power connections in the city, admitted sources.

According to information made available, in 2019-20 fiscal, a total of 51,563 trade licences were issued, bringing the BBMP revenue of around ₹47 crore. Of these, as many as 13,171 were new trade licences and 38,392 were renewed.

In the current financial year – from April 1 to October 5, a total of 39,160 trade licences have been issued, of which only 4,214 are new licences and remaining 34,946 have been renewed. The civic body has garnered revenue of nearly ₹49 crore thus far.