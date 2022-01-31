BBMP signs a MoU for door-to-door vaccination drive

Bengaluru

31 January 2022 21:37 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) signed a memorandum of understanding with the CSR Expert Committee, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, for a door-to-door vaccination drive.

A press release here on Monday stated that under corporate social responsibility, member organisations, including Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd, International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL) and Convergent Wireless Communications Pvt Ltd, would deploy five teams for door-to-door vaccination drive over the next two months.

Vaccination drives will be held at block and lane level in select wards.

Compensation distribution

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave away compensation of ₹1 lakh each to 95 BPL (below poverty line) families. These families had lost someone to COVID-19.

A press release stated that 551 applications seeking COVID-19 compensation had been received from citizens in K.R. Puram Assembly segment. Of these, 428 were APL (above poverty line) and 95 from BPL families. Documents and applications of 28 applicants is still being scrutinised, the release stated.