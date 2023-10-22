BBMP shuts down 10 more establishments

October 22, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Sunday shut down 10 establishment, including one rooftop restaurant in J.P. Nagar, as the civic body’s crackdown on pubs, bars, and restaurants entered the third day.

The BBMP so far closed down 43 food and beverage establishments across eight zones in the city. There are a total of 1,118 establishments which were given trade licences by the BBMP.

The BBMP has so far inspected 669 and on Sunday 157 establishments were inspected to check violations of trade licence conditions.

The crackdown began after fire erupted at Mudpipe Cafe, a hookah bar in Koramangala. The condition of the injured remains critical and he was admitted to Apollo Hospital.

During a visit by the Fire and BBMP officials to the site it was found that the cafe owner was given licence for catering food but he was illegally serving hookah to customers.

According to the data shared by the BBMP on Sunday, notices were served to 74 establishments. The total number of notices issued so far has touched 327.

The establishments who have received notices have to comply with changes which the BBMP officials have instructed.