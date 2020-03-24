Bengaluru

BBMP sets up war room

The war room set up at the BBMP head office in Bengaluru to check the spread of COVID-19.

The BBMP has set up a war room to help it check the spread of pandemic COVID-19, apart from implementing various awareness campaigns.

The war room was inaugurated on Monday by Mayor M. Goutham Kumar, who also released a handbook on “Guidelines on Bengaluru Roads and Maintenance” and launched a state-of-the-art wireless walkie-talkie system.

A press release said the BBMP had already mapped the COVID-19 cases and the citizens who are home quarantined.

The war room will help track these patients and others in home quarantine.

The war room will function round the clock, with staff working in three shifts. The staff have been directed to call all those in home quarantine, all of whom have returned from abroad, on a daily basis to keep track of their health conditions.

