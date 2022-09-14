BBMP sets up residents’ grievance cells in each ward

This has been done following a High Court directive

Following the Karnataka High Court order to set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by the heavy rains and flood situation in several areas, the BBMP has set up a 'citizens grievances redressal cell' in every ward.

On August 31, the High Court directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by the heavy rains and flood in the city.

On Wednesday, the civic body published the list of assistant engineers, assistant executive engineers and executive engineers of all the wards and eight zones' contact numbers on the BBMP website (www.bbmp.gov.in).

The public can file their grievances either in verbal or written format to the designated person in the word office,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said in a notification.

However, the BBMP has not issued an updated list of 'citizens grievances redressal cell’ for the newly formed 243 wards and Mr. Tushar Giri Nath said: “The civic body will host the updated list shortly.”

Earlier, the court direction mandated the setting up of a cell in each ward which will have an engineer who will attend to the grievance of the public.