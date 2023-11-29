BBMP sets up committee to prepare comprehensive plan to build public toilets

November 29, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up a committee to prepare a detailed plan to build and maintain public toilets in the city. The development comes after the High Court ordered the constitution of such committees in city municipal councils.

The committee, headed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, will have 11 members, including a member-secretary. The committee will draft a comprehensive scheme to build and maintain toilets in Bengaluru.

At a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss public toilets and the formation of the committee, Mr. Giri Nath directed Zonal Commissioners to identify places and prepare a list of spots where public toilets were required. The meeting was held on the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. premises.

Mr. Giri Nath said the spots to be identified have to be spacious and toilets should come up in the central business district areas of the city. He was informed in the meeting that 255 places had been identified already.

According to data available with the BBMP, there are 393 toilets, of which 360 are public toilets, six community toilets, 17 modular toilets, and 10 pre-cast are toilets.

Mr. Giri Nath also directed the officials to prioritise building toilets for women. The officials were instructed to prepare a list of areas frequented by women and find out places for the toilet construction. He also asked the officials to ensure proper maintenance of 229 e-toilets.