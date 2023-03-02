BBMP sets an ambitious revenue target; relatively reduces dependence on State government grants

March 02, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The civic body has set an ambitious target of collecting a whopping ₹4,790 crore in property tax and related cesses in 2023–24. This is the highest-ever target — a projected raise of 27% — on a year-on-year basis.

“Our property tax collection improved by 24% in 2022–23 on a year-on-year basis and based on that performance, it is not too off the mark to aim for a 27% raise this year,” said Jayaram Raipura, Special Commissioner (Finance), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who presented the Budget on Thursday.

However, ₹4,790 crore, includes not only cesses but also the projected collection of arrears, penalties, and interest on non-payment of taxes. An analysis by Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy showed the target for property tax receipts for 2023–24 has been fixed at ₹3,761 crore, which is “only 2% higher than the 2022–23 budgetary estimate, indicating stagnancy in the BBMP’s property tax collections”, which Janaagraha attributed to lack of revision in tax valuation since 2016–17. “The year-on-year increase averages at 9%, which is much lower than the expected budgeted increase of 27% for collections in 2023–24,” Janaagraha observed.

“Over the past few years, the BBMP’s administration has strengthened its collection efforts by focusing on recovery from commercial properties, expanding its tax net by bringing new properties under assessment, and plugging leakages by correcting under assessment in property tax as compared to electricity (Bescom) records,” Janaagraha observed.

The revised estimates for 2022–23 for property tax shows that the civic body expects to mop up 80% of the target set the previous year, which is its best performance till now.

In his Budget speech, Mr. Raipura commended the efforts of the Revenue Department in 2022–23 for “plugging leakages and identifying revenue sources”. A study comparing Self-Assessment Scheme declarations and Bescom records led to the identification of 12,699 cases where commercial buildings had declared themselves as residential for property tax and this led to a tax of ₹134 crore being levied. The Budget estimates that another ₹250 crore would be levied on this account. Further, the Budget announced that this year, the civic body would take up all self-assessment declarations by all major commercial buildings for a detailed verification.

Backed by higher targets to mop up its own revenue, the civic body has reduced its reliance on State government grants, even as grants have fallen in absolute numbers as well over the past two years, analysis by Janaagraha has shown.

“Between 2016–17 and 2022–23, own revenue’s share of total receipts has averaged at 46%. In 2023–24, the BBMP’s budgeted estimate for its own revenue as a share of total receipts is 51%,” Janaagraha said.

This is coupled with the BBMP’s dependency on State government grants estimated to reduce from 54% in 2021–22 to 37% in 2023–24, which Janaagraha said was a “healthy sign of fiscal self-sufficiency”, even as the Budget speech termed it an “Atmanirbhar Budget”. “Even in value terms, the BBMP’s grants are estimated to reduce by 15% from ₹4,829 crore in 2021–22 to ₹4,094 crore in 2023–24,” Janaagraha observed.

This was mainly due to a drastic reduction expected in revenue grants support such as salary, electricity, and maintenance expenses from the State government, “which is estimated to reduce by nearly 60% (in value terms) from ₹1,504 crore in 2021-22 to ₹633 crore in 2023-24”, Janaagraha said. However, the State government’s capital grant for the civic body has almost remained at a constant level — ₹3,325 crore in 2021–22 and ₹3,461 crore in 2023–24, it observed.