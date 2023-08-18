August 18, 2023 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has set a timeline of 102 days to demolish buildings, which are either unauthorised or are being constructed violating approved buildings plans. The order was issued on July 27.

The Chief Commissioner constituted zonal task force teams to assess, coordinate and implement the order. Two teams each in eight BBMP zones — one for building plan violation and another for unauthorised construction — have a total of 19 members. Each team is headed by the zonal commissioner.

In July, the BBMP had issued an order directing the owners and builders to display building plan approvals. The civic body has also issued notices to violators, and two buildings were razed in South zone.

How task force will work

These task forces have to convene meetings every month to assess complaints, reports of violations from ward engineers, and coordinate between various departments, like law, revenue, and town planning. The committee will also work to vacate stay orders secured by builders.

According to the order, which was accessed by The Hindu, after complaints about violation or unauthorised buildings are received, they have to be forwarded to ward engineers. The ward engineers have to submit a report to the assistant engineer or junior engineer in the zone in seven days. On the 15th day after filing of complaint, BBMP will be serving a notice to the owner or builder, if necessary. The Additional Director, Town Planning (ADTP) has a deadline of five days to serve the notice.

About 15 days will be given to owner or builder to respond to the notice. Seven days after this, the order for demolition has to be issued.

On the 70th day, the ADTP or Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) has to send a proposal to the Executive Engineer (EE) for preparation of estimate and to appoint an agency for demolition. EE has to approve the estimate, and a notice should be issued for evacuation.

Seven days will be given for the occupants to vacate the building.

On the 102nd day, the task force or ADTP or AEE will oversee commencement of demolition.

The demolition process should be completed in seven days from the day of commencement.

Why a task force to demolish illegal construction

The task force was constituted as the existing system is not equipped to carry out the process due to the vastness of the city, and enormity of violations and unauthorised buildings in Bengaluru.

Girish N., ADTP, BBMP, said the task force teams will focus on coordination, as all the files from various departments will land on one table. “The BBMP is committed to implementing the order,” he said.

