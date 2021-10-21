BBMP set to welcome primary school students back to classroom

Students at school after Dasara vacation at Malleswaram in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Bengaluru

21 October 2021 21:20 IST

The BBMP is preparing to welcome students of classes I to V back to the classroom on Monday. Facilities in the 16 civic-run primary schools will be sanitised over the weekend.

“Most children in BBMP-run education institutions belong to lower socio-economic groups. No online classes have been held since schools closed. The teachers interacted with children when they accompanied their parents to collect ration,” an education official said, and added that all teachers and non-teaching staff in BBMP schools were fully vaccinated.

There are around 3,000 students in the 33 high schools in BBMP. The strength of students in classes I to V will be ascertained only after physical classes resume.

Advertising

Advertising

Schools across the State are also set to open doors to students from classes I to V from Monday. While attendance to physical classes is not mandatory, classes will be held only for half-day from Monday to Friday. Full-day classes will resume on November 2.

According to a circular issued by the Department of Public Instruction, classes should be held from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 11.40 a.m. on Saturday. From November 2, classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 11.40 a.m. on Saturdays. Students attending physical classes must get a consent letter from their parents. Midday meals will resume for students in Classes 1-5 from November 2.

Teachers, non-teaching staff and students must compulsorily wear masks. Teachers must be double vaccinated, while those aged above 50 years must wear face shields.

As per the circular, students must be broken up into batches of a maximum of 20 or 50% of the total strength. Social distance must be maintained and students must be screened at the school entrance.