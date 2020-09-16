BBMP serves final show cause notice to 36 hospitals

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday issued final show cause notices to 36 hospitals for not complying with directions of the State government to notify and provide 50% of beds for COVID-19 patients. The civic body has directed them to comply with the rules within 48 hours failing which they will face immediate suspension of registration under Section 15 of the KPME Act.
Notices have been issued to 21 hospitals with over 100 beds, 10 hospitals with 50-100 beds and five hospitals with 20-50 beds. Managements have been warned that they can be fined or imprisoned under Section 19 of the Act as well as under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act.
According to BBMP officials, government-referred patients were being turned away by many private hospitals on the grounds that beds were not available. “This reveals that the beds, which are supposed to be reserved for the government, are being allocated to private patients,” said the BBMP in one of the show cause notices.
The civic body has asked hospitals to update bed occupancy of non-COVID-19 patients and details of all the government-referred patients and private patients on the SAST portal within 24 hours.
