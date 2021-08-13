BBMP sero survey results likely next week

Bengaluru

13 August 2021 01:59 IST

The sero survey taken up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike earlier this month is likely to be completed next week.

According to sources, the objective is to survey 2,000 people — 1,000 vaccinated and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals — to determine the extent of antibodies present, infection resistance, and severity. Around 1,500 samples, including blood serum and throat swabs, have been collected from as many people. The remaining samples will be collected from individuals already identified through door-to-door surveys by the civic body. “By the end of next week, we may get the results of the sero survey,” the source said, and added that based on the results, the civic body would determine measures to be put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had launched the sero survey on August 4.

