BBMP seeks nod for Phase III of white-topping project

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sought approval for Phase III of white-topping project, for which tenders were finalised in 2019. Despite opposition from certain quarters within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the State government is said to be keen on clearing the project, sources said.

As per the tenders now finalised, under Phase III, 89 roads with a total length of 121.72 km will be white-topped at a cost of ₹9.72 crore/km. This works out to approximately ₹1,183.11 crore. The roads identified for white-topping are in 18 Assembly constituencies. “We have submitted a proposal seeking approval and release of funds for Phase III of the project. We are awaiting approval and directions from the State government,” said Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Projects, BBMP.

While in the Opposition, the BJP had opposed the project alleging widespread corruption and instituted an inquiry once it came to power in 2019. While, the four-member team led by retired Public Works Department engineer Capt. R.R. Doddihal, which probed the project, did not support these claims but suggested ways to reduce the cost of the project.

The cost of white-topping a kilometre of road was ₹10.07 crore in Phase I and ₹14.99 crore in Phase II, which also depends upon the width of the road.

A total of 69 roads at a cost of ₹1,729 crore have been taken up for white-topping in the previous two phases. However, there has been a correction in cost in Phase III — it costs ₹9.72 crore/km, ₹35 lakh less than what it cost in Phase I.

N.R. Ramesh, spokesperson, BJP, Bengaluru, who has been at the forefront of opposition to the project, said he would continue to oppose the project on party forums.

“As an experiment, I am getting two stretches of roads, both half a kilometre in length, each white-topped at a cost of ₹3.5 crore in Yediyur ward, to prove it can be done at a lower cost. White-topped roads are not eco-friendly as they do not allow water seepage into the ground,” he said.

Sources in the government said they were positively disposed towards the project.

“We have seen the project pan out over the last four years. There are some issues such as elevation of the carriageway and the high cost. But it is true that there have been no potholes and the roads are in good motorable condition,” said a senior party functionary.