BBMP seeks Nasscom assistance

Bengaluru

01 May 2021 22:39 IST

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the BBMP, in its efforts to boost support infrastructure, held a discussion on Saturday with Nasscom (National Association of Software and Service Companies). The industry body expressed interest in setting up a 50-bed hospital and sought space from the civic body for the same, said BBMP Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. “We are exploring this option,” he said.

The meeting also discussed augmenting the technology systems, and the civic body sought help with increasing teleconsultation and triaging. “We also sought assistance with regard to oxygen devices. Even if we get 1,000 oxygen concentrators, it can support that many beds and many lives can be saved,” he said.

The civic body also sought help in outreach programmes with support of NGOs.

Earlier, interacting with RWAs, Mr. Gupta said that COVID-19 Care Centres could be opened with approval of zonal commissioners, in line with the guidelines of the State government. He said the health officers would visit the apartments to inspect if there is adequate space.

BBMP’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Vijayendra said several RWAs/ apartments Owners’ Associations/ companies/NGOs had evinced interest in setting up CCCs.