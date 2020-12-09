BBMP seeks citizens’ inputs on public toilets, footpaths

09 December 2020 07:59 IST

This is part of ‘My City My Budget’, which is a participatory budget campaign

Despite several initiatives, public urination is rampant across the city while footpaths are hardly pedestrian-friendly. It is these two issues that are being focussed upon in “My City My Budget”, a participatory campaign of Janaagraha, a non-profit organisation.

Addressing civil society members and residents’ welfare organisations on Tuesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad called upon citizens to provide inputs to the civic body on these two focus areas.

“Funds are not a constraint. We seek inputs from citizens to ensure better utilisation of the same. With no elected body in place, the Administrator is likely to present the next budget,” he said. He said regular maintenance of hygiene and cleanliness were of paramount importance.

There are around 200 lakes and 1,200 parks, and over 500 playgrounds under the BBMP. “Citizens visit these places on a daily basis. Apart from these locations, toilets can be built in other places as well,” he said.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep said that there were 418 functioning public toilets, which have been mapped. The 115 e-toilets have also been mapped and will soon be available on Google search.

“One just has to search ‘SBM toilets’ to ascertain the location of the nearest toilet,” he said and added that ₹80 crore had been allocated for eliminating “yellow spots” (urination points) by constructing new toilets under Shubhra Bengaluru Scheme.

With regard to footpaths, Mr. Prasad said wide footpaths were part of roads developed under TenderSURE and taken up for white-topping. “We intend to have wider footpaths on other roads that have not been taken up for white-topping or TenderSURE,” he said.

Stating that the civic body was committed to removing encroachments, he said the BBMP had taken up an encroachment removal drive from December 1. “The blanket ban on removing any kind of encroachment by the High Court of Karnataka ended on November 30,” he pointed out.

To be part of the ‘My City My Budget’ initiative, citizens can identify issues in their localities, flag them through various channels, fix them with the BBMP and monitor infrastructure work. Citizens may submit inputs to the “Budget Bus” and electric autorickshaws that will go around the city’s neighbourhoods, or to the nodal officers of the ward committees. Citizens can also convene neighbourhood workshops and submit the inputs online on ichangemycity.com.