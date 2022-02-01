BBMP seals three properties over pending tax

Manyata Tech Park, Royal Grand Convention Hall and Reva University together have outstanding dues of ₹90.37 crore

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been cracking down on property tax defaulters, on Tuesday sealed three properties. The Yelahanka zonal officials sealed Manyata Tech Park, Royal Grand Convention Hall and Reva University – that together have an outstanding of ₹90.37 crore in property tax.

For the financially-starved civic body, property tax is one of the main sources of revenue. The list of defaulters has been drawn up by zonal officials of all eight zones already. The revenue officials of respective zones have been directed to take appropriate action and recover the dues from these defaulters, said a senior revenue officer. The official added that the civic body had collected a total of ₹2,696 crore as property tax as on February 1.

On Tuesday morning, revenue officials from Yelahanka zone reached Manyata Tech Park in Thanisandra ward and closed the gates leading to and from the park, apart from issuing a seizure notice.

According to a senior revenue official, the tech park that has nine blocks has reportedly been paying less property tax to the BBMP under the Self Assessment Scheme (SAS). This was ascertained following a Total Station Survey (TSS) exercise taken up in 2018-19. As per the TSS, the total dues, including difference in tax, penalty and interest, comes up to ₹72.7 crore.

“The tech park has been paying tax, albeit less, to the BBMP every year. For the current fiscal, ₹65 crore has been paid as property tax. We had issued notices with regard to the difference in tax and other dues around eight months ago after approval from the chief commissioner,” the official said.

Similar is the case of Reva University. The university in Jakkur ward has also been paying less tax to the BBMP. This too was ascertained after a TSS exercise in 2018-19. The total due, including penalty and interest, from the university is ₹16.95 crore, officials said.

The civic body issued seizure notice to the Royal Grand Convention Hall in Thanisandra ward for not paying property tax since 2012-13. The total dues from the property was ₹70.68 lakh. After several notices were issued, the property owner reportedly made a cheque payment of ₹9 lakh. However, after the cheque bounced due to insufficient funds, the BBMP decided to issue a seizure notice, the official added.