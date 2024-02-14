ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP seals Rockline mall in Bengaluru for non-payment of property tax

February 14, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Bengaluru

The BBMP locked the main entrance and exit gates of the shopping mall

The Hindu Bureau

The house of cinema producer ‘Rockline’ Venkatesh who owns the shopping mall in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

 

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sealed Rockline Mall in Dasarahalli zone for non-payment of property tax to the civic body. The mall failed to pay the sum even after being served a demand notice (DN).

Pending dues amount to ₹11.51 crore for the period between 2011 and 2022-23. The BBMP first served a show-cause notice before issuing a demand notice.

The mall has been in the news for a long time for non-payment of property tax. This time, the civic body took decisive action. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team led by Zonal Commissioner Priti Gehlot arrived at the mall in the morning on February 14 before the arrival of any customer and sealed the establishment. The BBMP locked the main entrance and exit gates of the shopping mall, which is owned by cinema producer ‘Rockline’ Venkatesh. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US