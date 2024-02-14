BBMP seals Rockline mall in Bengaluru for non-payment of property tax

February 14, 2024 11:53 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sealed Rockline Mall in Dasarahalli zone for non-payment of property tax to the civic body. The mall failed to pay the sum even after being served a demand notice (DN).

Pending dues amount to ₹11.51 crore for the period between 2011 and 2022-23. The BBMP first served a show-cause notice before issuing a demand notice.

The mall has been in the news for a long time for non-payment of property tax. This time, the civic body took decisive action.

A team led by Zonal Commissioner Priti Gehlot arrived at the mall in the morning on February 14 before the arrival of any customer and sealed the establishment. The BBMP locked the main entrance and exit gates of the shopping mall, which is owned by cinema producer ‘Rockline’ Venkatesh.

