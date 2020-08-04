BBMP seals OPD of private hospital

04 August 2020 22:35 IST

Warns 5 others of of “criminal prosecution”

Continuing the action against private hospitals in the city for not handing over 50% of their beds to the government for COVID-19 cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has warned of “criminal prosecution” under the Disaster Management Act against five private hospitals. According to the order issued by the BBMP on Tuesday, the reply given by the hospitals for violating government orders was not satisfactory.

The order mentions People Tree Hospital, Sagar Hospitals, Shri Shankar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Shri Krishna Sevashrama Hospital Trust and Apollo Cradle Hospital, Koramangala.

Meanwhile, the civic body on Tuesday sealed the outpatient department (OPD) of Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital on Millers Road. According to the BBMP, the hospital had reserved 75 beds for COVID-19 cases but had admitted only 15 patients. It allegedly took an advance from COVID-19 patients apart from making them wait for 4-5 hours.

