BBMP seals Mantri mall over ₹34.22 crore property tax dues

March 16, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BBMP officials locked the main door of the Mantri Square mall on Saturday and put up a board stating that the closure was due to the non-payment of property tax arrears.

BBMP officials locked the main door of the Mantri Square mall on Saturday and put up a board stating that the closure was due to the non-payment of property tax arrears. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has taken action against Mantri Square mall in Bengaluru by sealing the premises for allegedly defaulting on property tax to the tune of ₹34.22 crore.

A BBMP official said, “With the assistance of the police and BBMP marshals, we sealed Mantri mall at Malleswaram on Saturday morning due to outstanding tax debt amounting to approximately ₹34.22 crore.”

BBMP officials locked the main door of the mall and put up a board stating that the closure was due to the non-payment of property tax arrears and that the trade licence had been cancelled.

This is not the first time the BBMP has taken such an action against Mantri mall over property tax dues.

