BBMP schools, PU colleges gear up to reopen

Focus on students appearing for public examinations

As many as 2,250 students will be appearing for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and 1,928 for second Pre-University Course (PUC) examinations from schools and colleges run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) this academic year.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in the city, BBMP-run schools and colleges have remained closed. The State government recently announced its decision to allow reopening of schools and colleges for SSLC and PUC students, and BBMP institutions will be reopening from January 1.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Education) J. Manjunath told The Hindu that beginning Monday, the premises of all 138 schools and 19 colleges will be sanitised while a workshop will be held for headmasters and principals of these institutions.

“We are prepared to reopen the schools and colleges for our students. To ensure that all the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the government and health department are adhered to, physical education teachers have been made mentors in each school. In the absence of these teachers, trainers from Scouts and Guides will be vested with that responsibility,” he said.

For the conduct of bypoll in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency, the civic body had procured thermal scanners. “We had provided thermal scanners to poll officials in all 700 booths in the constituency. These have, in turn, been distributed to our schools and colleges to record the temperature of children and teachers,” he said.

While students will be asked to bring their own sanitisers and wear masks mandatorily, the official said that extra masks and sanitisers would be stocked in schools and colleges.

Teachers, who were deputed for COVID-19 duty, have also been relieved. Many had been deputed in the various control rooms, and were assisting with contact tracing and monitoring those under home quarantine.

Mr. Manjunath admitted that it had been difficult for BBMP students, especially some SSLC students, to access study material online. He said that several organisations had donated e-tablets to students. However, the students were instructed to follow the lessons being screened on DD-Chandana.

Last year, the BBMP had provided e-tablets to first and second PUC students. “These students were able to access the study materials online. That apart, WhatsApp groups had been created, and students of both SSLC and PUC could get in touch with their teachers to get their doubts cleared,” he said.

The official added that teachers had taken several measures to ensure students, especially those appearing for public examinations, do not suffer on account of schools and colleges remaining closed. “We hope to improve upon last academic year’s pass percentage this time,” he added. Last year, the pass percentage of SSLC was 70 and the figure was 83 for II PUC.