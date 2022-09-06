BBMP says SWD obstructions cleared at over 20 places in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

As residents and traffic suffered because of flooded areas on Tuesday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has claimed that at more than 20 locations, blockages and encroachments of storm-water drains (SWD) have been cleared.

The officials said that in Mahadevapura zone, which is the worst affected following heavy rainfall, encroachments and blockages at 10 locations were attended to, including at Eco Space, DNA Eden View apartments, Divyasree apartments, and others.

Special Commissioner of BBMP K.V. Trilok Chandra said that structures, walls, and other blockages on SWDs were cleared at over 10 locations in Mahadevapura, and a drive is on to clear obstructions at around 20 locations.

Chief Commissioner of BBMP Tushar Giri Nath said that already blockages at over 20 locations in Mahadevpura zone and other areas are cleared, and drives are going on to clear in other identified places.

He also said that in the future, the BBMP will hold meetings with Revenue Department officials to identify encroachments and take action to clear them.