BBMP sacks doctor for stealing COVID-19 vaccine

22 May 2021 09:32 IST

She was administering it to citizens at a friend’s home

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has terminated the services of Dr. M.K. Pushpita, who was arrested for allegedly stealing Covishield vaccine from Manjunath Nagar Primary Health Centre, where she was deputed. She stored the vials in her friend Prema’s house, where she also administered the vaccine to citizens for ₹500 per shot.

Dr. Pushpita had been recruited on contract basis under the Union government’s National Health Mission Scheme.

She’s not the only doctor who was caught for malpractice.

A doctor, Ajaykumar Yadav, working in Maruti Hospital in Bagalur, was allegedly trying to sell Remdesivir, which is used in the treatment of COVID-19, in the black market. The police recovered several vials of the drug from the doctor. According to sources, he was selling each vial for ₹11,000, sources said.