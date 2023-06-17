BBMP resumes SWD anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura zone

June 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) resumed the storm-water drain encroachment clearance drive in the Mahadevapura zone on Saturday. This comes amidst monsoons hitting the State.

The anti-encroachment drive was paused temporarily due to the Assembly elections and has now been restarted, said officials. In a press release, BBMP said it had cleared three encroachments around the Spice Garden of Munnenkollala village, including two sheds and a 20-metre-long road built on the drain, using two earthmovers and the requisite security of police personnel. A 200-metre long compound wall near Muneshwara temple has also been cleared.

According to Basavaraj Kabade, chief engineer, (SWD), BBMP, clearance operations will be conducted on Panathur and Doddanekundi in Mahadevapura zone from Monday, June 19.

