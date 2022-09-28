BBMP resumes anti-encroachment drive 

File photo of demolition of illegal structures in Bengaluru.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) resumed the anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the city on September 28, Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Bommanahalli zone, the BBMP officials removed illegal structures built on the storm-water drain near Janapriya lake view apartment in Kodichikanahalli. “The encroachment of SWD in the city is being surveyed and marked, and anti-encroachment operations are being carried out in the city. The removal of illegal structures, like two compound walls and a road constructed on an SWD, is going on in Bommanahali zone,” officials said.

The BBMP has marked 5,000 meters of encroachment of SWD in the Mahadevapura zone after a recently concluded survey. “The drive to remove this illegal encroachment will commence soon said officials.