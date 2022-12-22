BBMP resumes anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura zone

December 22, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru:

After nearly three months, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) resumed an anti-encroachment drive in Mahadevapura zone on Thursday.

The civic body, after conducting a fresh survey, removed six encroachments in the zone, and 142 encroachments identified in the zone are yet to be removed, stated the BBMP release.

Storm-water drain encroachments were removed in Shantiniketan layout and Munnekolalu.

”Two buildings, three sheds, and a compound wall constructed on the SWD were demolished. The drive was conducted after the officials served notices to the encroachers,” added the release.

On December 20, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath conducted a meeting and directed the officials to start the anti-encroachment drive.

He had directed all the tahsildars in the city to conduct the survey of illegal encroachments and take action soon.

According to BBMP, in 2015-16, the civic body identified 2,671 encroachments, while the BBMP claims so far 2,073 encroachments have been removed.

