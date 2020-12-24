Bengaluru

BBMP restrictions for Christmas, New Year

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations around the corner.

According to a circular issued by BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Monday, nodal officers have been appointed to ensure that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and restrictions are followed.

No gathering will be allowed on roads in any part of the city. This will also be monitored by police teams constituted by the Police Commissioner. Meanwhile, parties, meetings and others, including dance parties, DJ music, will not be allowed from December 30 to January 2. Entry into pubs, bars, restaurants and other places should be allowed only after thermal scanning of patrons. Citizens will have to mandatorily wear masks, sanitise their hands frequently and maintain social distance, apart from not spitting in public places.

